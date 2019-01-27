‘One Piece’ Reveals Luffy’s New Form, Gear Four Snakeman

One Piece isn’t afraid to push the limits, and the show often forces Monkey D. Luffy to do things most would find impossible. The pirate has fought insanely strong foes lots of times, and he has always powered up to beat them. So, it was just a matter of time until Gear Four debuted a brand-new form for Luffy to love.

Now, it is here. At long last, Gear Four Snake-Man has come to life, and One Piece wants fans to know how impressive it is.

This weekend, One Piece went live with its latest episode, and it was there fans were introduced to a new side of Luffy. Fans have seen the character bounce out Gear Four for opponents like Doflamingo, but Charlotte Katakuri is on a new level. The Sweet Commander’s ability to predict incoming attacks is difficult to work around, but Luffy’s latest form has a workaround in mind.

New pic for One Piece #870 episode. That will blow your mind pic.twitter.com/7pd7PUKWtp — SPY – سباي (@Spytrue) January 26, 2019

As you can see above, the transformation itself is an impressive one. Unlike Gear Four Tank-Man, this form buffs up Luffy and doesn’t balloon him up. Instead, Snake-Man condenses all of Luffy’s power into his limbs and for good reason.

It turns out the power of Snake-Man comes from Luffy’s limbs. With his arms and legs covered in red haki, Luffy is able to extend his attacks in all sorts of directions. This ability combined with Luffy’s on-the-fly fight style makes Katakuri’s foresight unreliable to say the least. So, after taking an extended beating from the Big Mom pirate, Luffy is ready to make a comeback with this new form of his.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.