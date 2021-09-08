One Piece Reveals Kaido’s Gnarly Parenting Skills

The War For Wano might be raging in both the anime and the manga of One Piece, but the latter is much further along when it comes to the battle between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Beast Pirates, as Yamato is attempting to bring down his father Kaido. With the latest chapter of the manga, we don’t only see the namesake of Kozuki Oden attempt to take down the Beast Pirates Captain, but we are able to travel back to the earlier days of Yamato and explore just how harsh Kaido was with his offspring.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1024, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

With Yamato and Kaido’s battle heating up, we are taken back to the early days of the young warrior who took the name of Kozuki Oden, who was placed into a cave with ruthless samurai for his apparent transgressions against the Beast Pirates. As Kaido explains, Yamato is forced to stay within the cave for taking the name of one of his greatest enemies:

“But Yamato, if you want to call yourself Oden, then die. Stay in the cave until you see sense. I’ll give you a month.”

While waiting in the cave, Yamato encounters a number of samurai who have been captured by Kaido and his forces, one of which just so happens to potentially be related to Roronoa Zoro. The offspring of Kaido begs for the samurai that he encounters in the cave, who go so far as to share their food with the young warrior, to help read the lost of journal of Oden and cement Yamato’s decision to take on the name of the last hope of Wano.

From the final pages of the latest chapter, it’s clear that Kaido won’t be winning any father of the year awards as his ruthless battle with Yamato continues, unwilling to release the people of Wano from his iron fist. As Luffy continues to recover from his first bout with the dragon pirate, it will be interesting to see if Yamato will manage to take down his father before the captain of the Straw Hats once again arrives on the scene.

