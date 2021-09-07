One Piece Manga to Take Mini Hiatus

✖

The War For Wano Arc is heating up in the pages of One Piece's manga, with Eiichiro Oda giving each member of Luffy's crew the opportunity to shine as they attempt to free the borders of the nation known as Wano but it seems as if the story is set to take a mini-hiatus. While a reason isn't given for the brief delay, it luckily doesn't seem as if Eiichiro Oda will be taking much time away from the drawing board as Weekly Shonen Jump is set to jump right back into the story of the Straw Hat Pirates.

In the latest chapter of the manga, we had the opportunity to not only further explore the early days of Yamato, but we were also able to see how the offspring of Kaido stacked up to his father in one-on-one combat. With Zoro having healed from his wounds in record time and joining Sanji to deliver some amazing blows to King and Queen, the tide seems to be turning in the Straw Hats' favor, though Luffy still needs to step up to the plate to defeat the Beast Pirate Captain, who had soundly defeated him earlier in the storyline.

Twitter User WSJ_Manga shared the news that One Piece will be taking a brief hiatus in the next publication of the legendary manga series, leaving fans waiting to see if Yamato will manage to take down his father in a battle that is shaking Wano country to its very core:

ONE PIECE will be on break next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #42. Series will resume as scheduled in Issue #43. — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) September 7, 2021

One Piece is moving extremely quickly in terms of catching up to its manga counterpart, with the War for Wano moving fast to reach the current chapter of the printed edition. Though Luffy has yet to stand toe-to-toe with Kaido in the anime during this insane war story, the battle will soon be animated and Yamato has already made his introduction to the series as one of the biggest new characters to arrive thanks to the isolated nation.

What do you think of One Piece taking a brief break as the War for Wano rages on? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.