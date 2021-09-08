One Piece Reveals Usopp's Hilarious New Wano Lie

✖

One Piece has revealed Usopp's hilarious new con for the rest of the fight in Wano with the newest chapter of the series! The War on Onigashima is quickly approaching its climax as the final fights of the Wano Country saga are beginning to take shape, and that means we're starting to see the various Straw Hats set into their final roles for the arc as well. But as we have seen in previous major battles like this, Usopp has finally found a way to twist this all to his advantage and lie his way to the top.

While Usopp had spent the first half of the Onigashima battle running from Big Mom and the Tobi Roppo throughout the island, he's now going in the opposite direction. Just as we have seen him suddenly get credit for the rebellion back on Dressrosa (albeit unconsciously), Usopp is now leaning into the carnage and is already setting himself up as someone strong that the flailing Beasts Pirates should follow. Even going as far as pretending he's got the Color of Supreme King Haki.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1024 opens by revisiting the carnage left by Big Mom tearing through the sixth floor of the Skull Dome, and sees the Beasts Pirates who are left panicking over the scene. Usopp then begins to triumphantly walk through the chaos, and all of a sudden they assume that he had knocked out all of these other fighters with the power of the Supreme King (or Conqueror's) Haki. Usopp then digs into this further.

Declaring that no one has the will to fight him or even stay conscious in his "overwhelming presence," he then declares that he has "defeated" two members of the Tobi Roppo (which is technically true, but also a lie because that was mostly Nami's efforts) and dubs himself as "Usohachi the Sibling Hunter." So instead of fighting, they should join him (and would thus keep Usopp himself safe from harm). But as it's revealed shortly after, because Big Mom is also fighting on the floor, the ripples of her Haki are knocking everyone out.

So it's really only a matter of time before this all blows up in Usopp's face, but as we have seen in the past, he can really come through in a clutch. The question is then how he's going to get himself out of this situation and what he could look like after the battle is all over. But what do you think of Usopp's newest big lie? Ready to see if he evolves beyond God Usopp next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!