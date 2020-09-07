One Piece Shows Big Mom the Straw Hat Crew's Full Strength

✖

When it comes to One Piece, fans know its main crew is stupid strong. The Straw Hats have been working together for years now, and Luffy's determined spirit has turned all the members into fine fighters. Sadly, Big Mom did not get to experience their joint strength back on Whole Cake Island, but that will all change thanks to Big Mom's grudge-centric mission.

Recently, One Piece dove deeper into Big Mom's grudge against Luffy and the Straw Hats. She is insanely bitter over their escape from Whole Cake Island. Not only did they ruin her plan to overtake the Vinsmoke family but they drug her name through the mud. Now that she's on Wano, Big Mom is eager to fight Luffy again, but she did not account for the new Straw Hats she has yet to meet until now.

And well, Franky is always one to make a big entrance. The cyborg introduced himself to Big Mom by running her over with a motorcycle, and he goes on to cause her grief alongside Nico Robin.

The fight can be found midway through One Piece chapter 989, and it is a joy. Nico Robin uses her Devil Fruit powers to roll Big Mom along like a log. Franky helps tip the woman over with some of his inventions, and when Nami pleads for Franky to flee, he says the crew has to end the grudge match here if they ever want Luffy to become the King of the Pirates.

Clearly, Big Mom did not come prepared for this fight, and she has yet to meet two other Straw Hats. Zoro and Usopp have kept their distance so far. But when the time comes, One Piece fans can expect the pair to lay down the hurt for Big om in this upcoming rematch.

