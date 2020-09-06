One Piece Creator Reveals Why Luffy's Mom Won't Be Introduced

✖

When it comes to One Piece, fans have plenty of questions that have never been answered. The series has tied up lots of loose ends in its 20+ years, but every answer only brings more mysteries. One of the show's biggest unsolved mysteries has to do with Luffy's mom. Fans learned about the boy's father some time ago, but if you were to ask the manga's creator about his mom, you would not get a solid answer.

Recently, the voice actress behind Luffy told fans something creator Eiichiro Oda told here awhile back. Mayumi Tanaka has voiced Luffy since day one, and the actress was curious about the boy's birth mother. When she asked Oda about the topic one day, Tanaka said Oda wasn't interested in exploring that side of Luffy's heritage.

According to Twitter user SoulstormOP, Tanaka said Oda purposefully began Luffy's journey once he had left his parents and home behind.

"Luffy's adventure began after he left his mother's arms. I want to tell this young man’s story, so [his] mom is not part of it," he said.

This comment reflects those in the past that Oda has made. In a previous edition of SBS, the artist addressed a fan-question about One Piece's dead or missing mothers. Oda said it wasn't a fluke they showed up in his manga so often. "The answer is simple," he said. "That's because 'mother' is the opposite of 'adventure'."

Clearly, Oda didn't want to have to deal with any maternal worrying in One Piece, so he made sure it wasn't possible from the start. Luffy and Zoro have never addressed their mom's whereabouts in the series. Franky hasn't either, and fans know Nami's adoptive mom was killed once Arlong came along. Usopp's mom died as did the mothers of Ace, Brook, Robin, and Sanji. That is a trend you cannot deny, so fans shouldn't be surprised if Luffy's mom never shows up. And you can't forget... Luffy did have a mom in Dadan and still does to this day!

What do you think about this explanation? Do you think Oda will ever identify Luffy's mom or leave her up to our imagination? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.