‘One Piece’ Reminds Fans Why Jinbe Is The Best

The last chapter of One Piece saw Big Mom take over the Thousand Sunny, her thinner and more fearsome visage towered over Jinbe, Brook, Nami, and Chopper while Carrot had to escape from the light of the moon before losing her sanity.

Jinbe had declared that they’d have to abandon the ship at the end, but Chapter 890 saw Jinbe fighting back in such a cool way.

Big Mom’s crown of flame sets fire to the Thousand Sunny as she easily tears it apart searching for the wedding cake. When Jinbe tells her the cake isn’t on the ship, Big Mom is angry and assumes Jinbe is saying her son is lying (which he is). She then uses her special attack Cognac, which covers Napoleon in flame, to attack Jinbe but he blocks her attack with haki-filled arms.

She’s taken aback by this display of power, naturally, and it even hints further at what Jinbe has said in the past. Jinbe has hinted that Big Mom isn’t as strong against him as the rest of their crew (saying that she couldn’t steal his life), and Jinbe added some credibility to those statements here by his display of power against her. Even if he doesn’t defeat her completely, Jinbe is able to get Big Mom off of the Thousand Sunny with a huge punch.

She makes her way back on and knocks Jinbe into the ocean, but that was her big mistake. Jinbe, using his shoulder throw, tosses a huge mass of water onto the Sunny and douses both Big Mom and her flames. That’s when Nami and Brook come in, naturally.

Brook repulses Big Mom with his patented “Let me see your panties,” and catches her by surprise, managing to cut her cloud Zeus in half. Then Nami uses her rod to shock Zeus, which in turn shocks Big Mom who was still wet from Jinbe’s shoulder throw earlier in the chapter. So although Jinbe feared they would have to abandon ship at the end of the last chapter, everything has seemingly flipped back in their favor at the end of the most recent one.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.