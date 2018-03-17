‘One Piece’ Just Showed Off [SPOILER’S] Power

The One Piece manga is currently in the middle of the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc, and with it have come many new developments and surprisingly gripping moments.

The last chapter had Pekoms and Luffy trying to help Luffy escape the mirror world but be stopped by Oven and the rest of the Charlotte Family before Sanji’s siblings stepped in to save them. Chapter 898 shows the results of this and demonstrates the true power of Sanji’s family.

After the four step in to save Luffy and Sanji, the Charlotte Family is senn firing all sorts of guns and cannons at them but their armored skin bounces all of the bullets off. After saying they easily got out of the wedding ceremony (and blowing up part of the Charlotte Family fleet), they begin helping Sanji and Luffy moon step to the harbor where Jinbe is heading with the Sunny.

Oven tries to strike down Sanji, but Ichiji jumps in and easily strikes down Oven, then Yonji and Niji each use their power to strike down a high ranking Charlotte Family member and Niji uses his speed to give Sanji a much needed boost. Before being hit with a gas attack, Reiju appears and knocks out many of the fleet as she begins to have a flashback of her own.

Thinking back to the day she helped Sanji escape as a child, Reiju uses her poison ability to knock out the enemy as Sanji continues to escape. An thanks to their help, Sanji manages to catch up with the Thousand Sunny.

The Straw Hats may be reunited, but they’re not out of hot water yet as fans can’t wait to read the next chapter of the series to see what happens next.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

