‘One Piece’ Just Set Up Its Next Big Battle

The One Piece manga is currently hitting the climax of its Whole Cake Island arc, and with it, has set up many perilous situations for the Straw Hat Pirates moving forward as the Straw Hat crew tries to escape from Big Mom’s massive family.

After the end of Luffy and Katakuri’s battle resulted in his win, Luffy needed a way out of the mirror world and way to escape from Oven, and the rest of the Charlotte Family looking for him. Luckily, the ones who save him set up a gigantic battle in the next chapter as Sanji’s brothers have come to Luffy and Sanji’s aid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pekoms initially helps Luffy escape from the mirror world by using Brulee as a hostage to keep the rest of the family from attacking Luffy the moment he escaped. He tried to buy time by transforming into his Su Long state, but unfortunately Oven realized quickly that he was just hiding Luffy. As Luffy and Pekoms are being attacked, Sanji steps in to keep Luffy safe.

They’re quickly outnumbed by the Charlotte Family, and are nearly overwhelmed before the Germa 66’s navy takes them by surprise. After surprisingly taking out a number of Smoothie’s ships, Sanji’s three brothers and Reiju reveal themselves in front of Sanji and Luffy.

Chapter 897 ends with them vowing to give the Charlotte Family something to remember, which is most likely their way of saying they’re taking revenge for Big Mom’s treacherous plot against them at the wedding and now the four of them, Luffy, Sanji, and Pekoms now stare down Oven and a large army of Charlotte Family members.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!