One Piece Teases Roger’s Final Meeting with Whitebeard

The story of Wano’s past continues with the latest installment of One Piece‘s manga, following Oden as he continues to sail the Grand Line with Whitebeard. With the wandering samurai of Wano country finding himself finally able to explore the world, he met the love of his life in Toki Kozuki who happens to have the Devil Fruit ability of time travel. With the couple birthing their first son of the sea, Momonosuke Kozuki, things can’t seem to be better in their lives. Though as we know, things change and the manga has readers bare witness to the initial set up for the final meeting between Whitebeard and the creator of the “One Piece” in Gol D. Roger!

This latest installment of One Piece’s manga gave us a veritable information dump when it comes to the early days of Wano Country. The prophecy of who will eventually become Shogun is revealed, harboring dark times for the nation that has isolated itself from the rest of the world. As we know, said prophecy involves the eventual deaths of both Oden and Toki, though Momo lives on in the story proper. The true tragedy is that Oden is never able to achieve his dreams of transforming the country of Wano, though his efforts certainly created the building blocks for his goal to one day come to fruition.

The past lives of Whitebeard, Gol D. Roger, and the Rock Pirates has long been a point of interest for fans of the One Piece franchise, with numerous debates springing forth about just how the world of the Grand Line was built on the backs of these swashbucklers. With these chapters diving deep into the past, we’re given a much better look into not just the events that shaped Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates’ worlds, but a deeper understanding of these older powerhouses.

Most certainly, what makes this fated final meeting all the more interesting is the fact that Gol D. Roger KNOWS that this will be the last meeting between himself and Whitebeard.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.