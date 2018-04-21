‘One Piece’ Spoilers Confirm Sanji, Pudding Plot Twist

The One Piece manga is nearing the end of the Whole Cake Island arc, and that means it will soon be time for Sanji’s character arc through the story to come to a close for now.

That means the series is answering many fans’ questions, including what became of Pudding and Sanji’s “relationship” before Sanji left to rescue Luffy and make his mistake. A new batch of spoilers for the next chapter of the manga answers this question, so only read on if you really want to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning! Spoilers follow for Chapter 902 of the One Piece manga below!

***

The spoilers for the chapter reveal that when Pudding and Sanji said their goodbyes that “Pudding actually kissed Sanji when she left him.” Fans had suspected this was the case when Pudding asked him for a favor and failed to follow through, but this is now confirm that she did kiss Sanji.

As for why Sanji never made any mention of this, it seems that she used her Devil Fruit to actually remove Sanji’s memory of the kiss. The final part of the spoiler seems the most heartbreaking as she ends up crying alone. Fans know Pudding has a complicated crush on Sanji due to her being caught between Big Mom’s deadly plot and someone showing affection for her, but it seems that a happy ending for her is not meant to be.

This sadly makes a lot of sense as Sanji has to escape with Luffy and the other Straw Hats, and it seemed like Pudding was going to keep her crush a secret. But it is a shocker to see such a crushing end to a dynamic that offered many moments of tension and levity.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.