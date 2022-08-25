One Piece Expands the Straw Hat Family Thanks to a New Invitation

The Wano Arc has finally come to a close in the pages of One Piece's manga and before the latest storyline makes its curtain call, creator Eiichiro Oda was sure to throw in a big surprise to fans. Before setting sail into their Final Arc, the Straw Hat Pirates surprisingly expanded on their roster as they offered a unique invitation to certain residents of Wano Country following the defeat of Kaido and his Beast Pirates in the recent arc.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1057, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the conclusion of the Wano Arc.

One Piece threw fans for a loop by confirming that Yamato wasn't going to be an active member of the Straw Hats, instead venturing forth into Wano Country to follow more closely with the path of his namesake, Kozuki Oden. Before Yamato sets off on his journey, he made sure to join the resistance fighters of Wano, along with the newly crowned Shogun, Momonosuke, in wishing the Straw Hats a fond farewell, but not before Luffy confirmed that he would always be there for his new friends.

"When times are hard, just remember our adventures at sea! Fly this flag over Wano! If anything shows up causing trouble, let them see it! They'll know that if anyone messes with my crew, they're picking a fight with us!"

Luffy confirms that even though the Nine Red Scabbards, Yamato, and Momonosuke weren't venturing forth with them aboard the Thousand Sunny, all the Wano residents were welcome as the newest members of the Straw Hat Pirates:

"If you ever want to be pirates, just say the word and we'll come right along and pick you up, but we don't let weaklings on the ship!"

It seems as though the Straw Hat Pirates will be remaining the same size as the Thousand Sunny ventures into unknown seas for the final arc of the series, though it's clear that Oda has some major secrets in store for the grand finale of One Piece.

Do you think the Straw Hat Pirates will gain any new members during the Final Arc of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.