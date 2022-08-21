One Piece Officially Ends Wano Arc With Newest Chapter: Read

One Piece's Wano Country arc has been one of the longest and fullest arcs in the series' run so far, but the newest chapter of the series has officially put the final stamp on the arc as the manga heads into its final saga in full! Series creator Eiichiro Oda has kicked off the final saga for the series overall as many of the seeds for the series' endgame have been planted already, but there was still much to explore in the immediate aftermath of the fight with Kaido and Big Mom. But the latest string of chapters have finally worked everything out, and thus it's time to move on.

While the Wano Country arc's final battle actually ended before the final saga of the series kicked in, the newest chapter of the series has officially ended things in the same way it all began. Much like how fans were first introduced to the Wano Country arc in the midst of a huge Kabuki show, the final chapter of this era closed the curtain on this performance as Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat crew heads into the outside seas and the final endgame of the series overall. Now you can check it out completely for free with Viz Media's Digital Shonen Jump Library.

Chapter 1057 of One Piece is suitably titled "The End," as following the set up for Luffy and the others leaving in the previous chapter of the series, the Straw Hats along with Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law's crews have all set sail from the isolated island. Much like before, Mononosuke Kozuki is offended at the fact that Luffy and the others were getting ready to leave without saying goodbye until he has a tearful reunion with the others. It's here that the Straw Hats remember that Momonosuke has really grown really physically only, but he's come a long way in the time since first meeting Luffy.

Luffy and the others give him the emotional send off that he was hoping for as he declares that anyone who messes with Wano, messes with the Straw Hat Crew. Now an Emperor whose name carries weight across the seas, Wano will now fly the Straw Hat flag in protection much like seen from Whitebeard, Big Mom, and other Emperors in the series' past. Settling things with Momonosuke once and for all, it's time to leave Wano and head into the unknown future.

