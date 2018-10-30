‘One Piece’ Teases Three Fabled Warriors

One Piece‘s Wano arc is beginning to heat up as the series builds to a major clash between the Straw Hats and Kaido as they find out more about the twisted state of the country.

But as they gather the necessary warriors together, there’s a new mission: to gather three legendary swordsman who fought together with Kinemon before he was sent 20 years into the future.

The Straw Hats make plans to attack Kaido’s Beast Pirates during a banquet in which they will be drunk and vulnerable, and to gather the forces necessary the Straw Hats needed to find the Wano citizens who are rebelling against the regime. In that search, Kinemon wants them to find three missing swordsman.

Although he and a select few others were sent 20 years into the future after the death of Lord Oden, three samurai named Kawamatsu, Denjiro, and Boy Ashura should still be alive in Wano somewhere. Kinemon says each of these samurai is worth 100 men, so they should be a crucial part of the upcoming fight with Kaido.

There’s no indication where these three are located, or even if they are actually as alive as Kinemon says they are, but Kinemon’s stories of them paints a powerful picture. Boy Ashura was previously brought up in the series before as a wild samurai roaming Wano before Lord Oden brought the samurai altogether under his watch. So there’s an indication of these samurai’s power, but hopefully they are still on Kinemon’s side rather than Kaido’s.

