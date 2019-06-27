One Piece Sees Luffy Tap Into Wano’s New Haki Power

One Piece is primed to give Monkey D. Luffy even more powerful. By now, you might think the Straw Hat captain is the most powerful man sailing the Grand Line, but he still has a ways to go. In fact, Luffy has yet to even master the mysterious Haki talked about in Wano, but that might change soon.

After all, the hero tapped into the power this last week, and it seems Luffy is about to get a crash course in using the power.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with Luffy. The pirate is still imprisoned in Wano with Hyogoro at his side, but the arrival of Big Mom helped get him out of trouble. With the Yonko raging, Luffy had a moment to breathe, but that all turned when Big Mom turned on him.

Faced against the old lady, Luffy was put in a life-or-death situation when Hyogoro got hit. As both men are wearing execution chokers, Hyogoro’s piece was going to set off thanks to Big Mom, but Luffy stopped it.

How, you might ask? Well, that is all thanks to his new Haki. The power which Hyogoro refers to as Ryuo is what allowed Luffy to break the chokers from the inside. Both Luffy and Hyogoro were set free, and it seems the Straw Hat was able to access the Haki because he was under great pressure. When presented with a life-or-death decision, Luffy was finally able to access the Ryuo which will help him take down Kaido down the line. But the question is whether or not Luffy can master the technique.

So, do you think Luffy is going to be able to master this new skill? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

