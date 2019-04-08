‘One Piece’ Creator Imagines Zoro’s Iconic Swords As Humans

When it comes to One Piece, there is only one person on their way to overtaking Mihawks to become the world’s greatest swordsmen. Roronoa Zoro has made it his life’s mission to hold that title, and he’s making good progress with his three iconic swords. However, according to the series’ creator, those swords are definitely better left as blades.

Recently, Eiichiro Oda took in a ton of fan questions to answer in SBS Volume 92. It was there someone asked the artist what Zoro’s swords would look like if they were turned into people and…

Well, you can see the results for yourself below.

All three of the swords come off rather unimpressive in their human forms. Wado Ichimonji can be seen to the left while Sandai Kitetsu is in the middle. Finally, the right side belongs to Shusui

Currently, these are the swords which Zoro wields most often. In the past, he has used katana blade as well as the Hana Arashi and Yubashiri. Now, Zoro has become comfortable with his usual repertoire of swords, and they are nothing to laugh about. After all, the Wano Ichimonji and Shisui are said to be part of the 21 O Wazamono swords. As for the Sandai Kitetsu, it is a cursed blade with a rather nasty history backing it up.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

