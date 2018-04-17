‘One Piece’ Artwork Gives Nami A Much Needed Makeover

The characters of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece have gone through many changes since the series first began, but arguably no character has changed more visually than Nami. Fans noticed how she became more curvaceous after the time skip and have not been able to stop talking about it since.

Which is why a new piece of fan art offers a solution by giving Nami the makeover fans will agree she needs.

Artist ginsigi shared the following piece of Nami fan-art and eagle eyed fans have noticed that it’s a major makeover considering what Nami looks like in the series currently. The post time skip versions of women like Nami and Nico Robin have been the at the center of much fan debate because they emerged after the few years with a much more ample bosom.

But this art brings Nami back down to her physique before the time skip, and there are a set of fans who wish Nami still had this look. Oda’s art and character design has changed and improved ever since he first started the series a decade ago, but a strange byproduct of the improvements also lead to a number of fan service moments with Nami at the center.

While this art is full of fan service of a different nature, it’s still much different than the service bred from Nami’s larger chest.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.