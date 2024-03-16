Netflix's One Piece Star Wants to Bring Sanji's Best Move to Season 2

Taz Skylar has not been shy about sharing his commitment to taking on the role of the live-action One Piece's Sanji. Not only has the young actor been hard at work in the gym to make sure his kicks looked just right, but Skylar also put serious time in the kitchen to sharpen his culinary skills. With the second season already confirmed, Taz reveals in a new interview that he is hoping to bring one of Sanji's best moves to the live-action adaptation.

If the second season of Netflix's One Piece continues to follow its source material, Sanji will have plenty to do at both Drum Island and Alabasta. Specifically in the desert island, the Straw Hat chef finds himself taking on one of Baroqueworks' strongest agents in Mr. 2, aka Bon Clay. Despite his garrish appearance, Bon Clay is quite the powerhouse and prides himself on not just his shape changing abilities, but his powerful kicks. While pursuing Vivi, Mr. 2 runs into Sanji and discovers that his kicks might not be the strongest in the desert locale.

Taz Skylar Wants To Do The Party Table Kick

In a new interview with Esquire, Skylar is enthusiastic about busting out one of Sanji's most difficult moves when the live-action One Piece returns, "So for season 2, I want to enjoy it more, and I want to make what we had a lot better… and I want [to do] the party table kick."

Taz also took the opportunity to detail how his training has only increased since season one, as he is aiming to be the best Straw Hat chef he can be, "There was no real way of improving whilst not hurting myself because of how far we needed to go. Whereas for the second season, because I've maintained my level and haven't stopped training ever since– I trained this morning with Iñaki at the UFC gym [in Abu Dhabi]! Iñaki came with me to a kickboxing session and he's gotten so good at tricking in between the seasons too! So, because we're kind of at a level that we've maintained, the second season for me is about how much quicker I can be. There are not many new kicks or moves to learn, so it's more about how great we can make those moves. Part of it is going: instead of training 8 hours today, I'm going to train 4 and focus on choreography. Or maybe today I'm just going to do 2 and then stretch, because the less injured everything is, the quicker everything moves."

