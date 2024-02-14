Netflix's One Piece Celebrates Valentine's Day With Sanji

One Piece's live-action adaptation was a hit for Netflix, to such a degree that the streaming service wasted little time in confirming that a second season was in the works. The live-action Straw Hat Pirates have worn their love of the shonen franchise on their sleeves, routinely taking the opportunity to answer questions from fans and participate in fan events. Taz Skylar went to some extreme lengths to prepare for taking on the role of Sanji and helped Netflix to create a Valentine's Day video for anime fans.

Skylar hasn't been shy about sharing videos that showed off his intensive training to become the Straw Hat Pirates' chef. Aside from putting his time in the gym to pull off some of Sanji's high-flying kicks, Taz also would routinely film videos of himself in the kitchen to make sure that his culinary skills were up to task. When the live-action series returns for a season two, expect to see plenty more from Sanji both on the battlefield and in the kitchen.

Sanji's Valentine's Day Video

To give something to anime fans on the most romantic holiday of the year, Taz Skylar walks fans through how to make a "Sanji Sour". While the chef of the Straw Hats might be one of the biggest culinary artists of the Grand Line, his skills in a fight have made him one of the best brawlers to boot.

Love, adventure, and a splash of passion! Follow @skylar_taz as he mixes up a Sanji Sour! 🍹❤️ Perfect for toasting with your Nakama this Valentine's Day. pic.twitter.com/87Vr5D77u6 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) February 14, 2024

If you have somehow dodged Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece, here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

What One Piece dish would you like to chow down on in real life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.