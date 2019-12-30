Twitter Hypes New Year’s with Special One Piece Promo

One Piece stands as the biggest manga series to hit print. While series like Dragon Ball come close in popularity, no one can overcome the Straw Hat pirates when it comes to sales. In fact, the team is now an integral part of pop culture overseas, and Japan is celebrating the impending New Years with help from the series.

Over on social media, the official Twitter Japan page hyped fans for the coming year. A countdown was started for 2020, and one of the posts belonged to Monkey D. Luffy.

As you can see, the promo shows Luffy’s iconic straw hat in 3DCG before a slew of other items join in. Some wayward meat can be found to appease the Straw Hat captain, and the One Piece hero himself appears before long.

Luffy is dressed in his yukata born from the Wano Country arc. A manga image is used, so the coloration is rich as possible. If there were ever a way to welcome in the new year, this would be a great mascot to usher in 2020 with.

Of course, there is a lot to look forward to with the coming year, and One Piece will be part of it. 2019 saw the series celebrate a major anime anniversary, but things will be back to usual in a matter of days. The anime will continue its adaptation of the Wano Country arc, and the manga will hopefully move into the story’s climax. But for now, One Piece fans can simply rely on Luffy as the pirate helps guide the new year into place as 2019 fades out of our collective view.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.