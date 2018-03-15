‘One Piece’ Update Reveals Details About Ace’s Spinoff

Choosing your favorite One Piece character is hard. With hundreds of characters under its belt, the iconic series has plenty of stan-friendly options. The members of the Straw Hat crew are always a good go-to, but they aren’t the only ones out there.

No, there are tons of fans who love Portgas D. Ace, and those otakus will get to learn more about the pirate soon.

Recently, Eiichiro Oda opened up about the spin-off novels One Piece is preparing to launch. The collection is set to explain more about Ace’s life, and its first volume shared its original artwork not too long ago. With new details dropping about the books, the One Piece franchise made sure to tell fans what they can expect from the first volume.

Fan-translators have kept fans up-to-date with the Ace novel, and new details about it have gone live. Thanks to a Twitter user known as Sandman, fans know the spin-off is titled Secret Story of How the Spade Pirates Formed and will hit shelves on April 4. As is, the special story will be 176 pages, so it seems like there will be lots of information hidden away within those pages.

If you are looking for more detailed information about the series, Oda already has you covered. The creator gave fans a sneak-peek last year when he revealed what the Ace spin-off’s first volume would go over. The book, which was written by Shou Hinata, will reveal how Ace created the Spade Pirates. The remaining volumes will follow his life up until his tragic death at Marineford.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide. Currently, One Piece is in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

