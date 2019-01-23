‘One Piece’ Fans Are Real Hyped About Luffy’s Newest Form

One Piece is ready to wow fans with another big reveal. Monkey D. Luffy is nearly at his limit with Charlotte Katakuri, but there is something hiding in the fighter’s arsenal. The pirate has a new form on the way, and the Internet is geeking out hard about its big tease.

Recently, One Piece stepped out with a new episode, and it was there fans got a taste of Luffy’s serious side. The Straw Hat likes to live a carefree life, but he can focus when need be. Big Mom’s scariest son has made Luffy do just that, and it has forced him to unveil a form called Snake-Man.

Like Tank-Man before it, this Gear Four form is a beast to handle. The anime has yet to show the power-up in its entirety, but fans know it involves some Haki bursts and a beefing up on Luffy’s part. The captain used the transformation in a bid to take down Katakuri for good, and manga readers know how terrifying Snake-Man is.

As you can see below, anime fans are eager to see the form’s full debut. A preview for the show’s next episode revealed snippets of Luffy in action, but no image was shown of the hero directly. The big reveal of Snake-Man Luffy will be reserved for the weekend, and social media is plenty hyped about the long-awaited debut.

So, what do you think about this form’s upcoming debut? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

My dream has become a reality, Mr. Kodai Watanabe is back! @hanabushi_

This cut alone gives me goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/JynLdspkaG — Murad (@0XMURADX0) January 20, 2019

??Tomita started the transformation and next week Shida will get the baton and finish it. Ready yourselves for a wild ride! Episode 870 will impress a lot pic.twitter.com/jKMOSgVmU6 — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) January 20, 2019

One Piece #870 PV Looks Freaking AWESOME!!! I’m gonna dissect every second of it!



Everyone’s favorite is back, Naotoshi Shida @naoV47 pic.twitter.com/8MfvTzdHFn — Murad (@0XMURADX0) January 20, 2019

One Piece #869, The egg before it hatches. ?

Tokoro was limited, yet his strong direction managed to portray Luffy’s struggle well before evolving. Part B had Tomita & Kitazaki with nice scenes. Flashback was extended nicely, & the ending left me wanting more.



Highlight: Tomita pic.twitter.com/soL65f2oJn — Murad (@0XMURADX0) January 20, 2019

just in case anyone doesnt know – Watanabe is one of the best animators at Toei and was the character designer for 3D2Y and has done numerous amazing cuts on series like Precure, Dragon Ball and One Piece so having him for Snakeman is amazing pic.twitter.com/sGQtp8vC0q — Skippy (@SkippyTheRobot) January 20, 2019

