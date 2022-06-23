One Piece: Red Confirms Worldwide Theatrical Release For Fall

Much like it did with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Crunchyroll is once again partnering with Toei Animation to release another major Shonen film into theaters around the world, as the two companies have announced that One Piece: Red will be coming to theaters this fall in North America and several other countries. While a specific date has yet to be revealed, fans of the Grand Line are surely counting down the days until Red-Haired Shanks and his daughter, the ultimate diva Uta, hit the silver screen.

A new poster was released drawn by creator Eiichiro Oda to hype the arrival of One Piece: Red into theaters around the world this fall, with viewers in Japan getting the opportunity to catch the introduction of Uta on August 6th of this summer:

The President and CEO of Toei Animation, Masayuki Endo, had this to say when it came to the announcement that the fifteenth One Piece film will be hitting theaters around the world:

"We're excited to bring One Piece Film Red to theaters around the world this fall, which actually coincides with the 23rd anniversary of the One Piece franchise. This new film from creator Eiichiro Oda will truly captivate fans in a thrilling new adventure with the Straws Hats that features the debut of Uta – a mysterious new character in the world of One Piece."

The Senior Vice President of Global Commerce for Crunchyroll, Mitchel Berger, also added how the streaming company is set to participate in the release of the return of Red-Haired Shanks and the Straw Hat Pirates:

"One Piece has been a cornerstone on Crunchyroll, delighting fans around the world. We're thrilled to bring audiences the next adventure in this global franchise, and the adventure with a new stand-alone story in theaters,"

Crunchyroll and Toei also took the opportunity to release an official description for the upcoming movie, which many One Piece fans around the world have been clamoring for:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

