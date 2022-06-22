One Piece: Red's Uta Releases New Music Video

One Piece: Red is the fifteenth film in the legendary Shonen franchise from mangaka Eiichiro Oda, set to not just bring back Red-Haired Shanks, but also introduce his daughter, Uta, a mysterious player who is known as the ultimate diva with a voice that can change the world. While Uta's is set to be voiced by Japanese actress, Kaori Nazuka, her singing parts of the film will be performed by singer Ado, with the Japanese pop star releasing a new music video as the One Piece character to hype up fans for this new chapter of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Though One Piece: Red has revealed a number of details when it comes to its story and the characters that are set to appear in the upcoming summer blockbuster, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the return of Shanks and the introduction of his daughter. One major question that many fans have been asking themselves is whether or not the film will actually see the red-haired swashbuckler re-unite with Monkey D. Luffy, a moment that fans have been waiting for for quite some time within One Piece. With marketing material showing that Luffy and the Straw Hats come into contact with Uta, it's still anyone's guess if Red will finally give fans the moment they've been waiting for.

Ado herself released the new music video featuring her character from One Piece: Red, titled New Era, in which the daughter of Shanks is attempting to prove that she truly is the "ultimate diva" as he relationship with the Straw Hat Pirates remains a mystery as to whether she will be friend or foe:

While One Piece: Red is hitting theaters in Japan this August, the film has yet to reveal when it will be doing the same around the world. If past releases are any indication, such as the previous film, One Piece: Stampede, fans might expect the return of Shanks to arrive in theaters around the world later this year, perhaps setting it up for a fall release. With Crunchyroll currently working on the global release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, perhaps the streaming company will be doing the same for Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates.

