One Piece: Stampede Clears Final Cut Ahead of Premiere

One Piece: Stampede is just a few days out from release, and it seems things went down to the wire for the film. Taking to Twitter, the director of the film gave fans an important update on the movie, and it let them know the movie is totally ready for audiences to watch.

Over online, Takashi Otsuka updated fans on One Piece: Stampede. He let fans know with a short post that the film is ready to be carried to theaters, and fans had questions about the final cut’s deadline.

After all, Otsuka did make the post on July 31, just a day before August rolled into the front of the calendar. One Piece: Stampede is slated to debut on August 9, so fans were curious if the film’s production and editing really took so long to finish. Of course, it’s possible Otsuka simply gave fans the all-clear on a delayed schedule, but all the speculation leads to a simple truth; One Piece: Stampede has been completed, and it will be ready to wow fans in a matter of days.

As for the rest of One Piece, the manga is moving along as planned while the anime recently began to explore the Wano Country arc. Right now, the TV show has entered a filler arc which sets up One Piece: Stampede, and it includes none other than Boa Hancock.

