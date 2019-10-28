One Piece Cosplay Gorgeously Recreates Robin’s One Piece: Stampede Look

One Piece: Stampede has finally made its big debut in the United States after successfully making its way through theaters in Japan earlier this year, and it’s making headway on being not only the most successful film release in the franchise thus far but a huge success for Toei Animation thus far. One of the best parts of this new film is that it brings tons of characters from the past, present, and future of the series all to one place with whole new looks to boot.

This naturally includes the Straw Hat pirates themselves as One Piece: Stampede gives us an adventure featuring the entire crew all in one place after a long time in the anime. Robin’s along for the ride too, and Cosplay Artist @NinjaDeeLee (who you can find on Twitter here) paid tribute to her newest look with some gorgeous cosplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HAPPY STAMPEDE RELEASE DAY! 🥳 I made this cosplay when the first trailer dropped and I’m BEYOND hyped to see this movie#OnePieceStampede pic.twitter.com/7LLP2oswXY — Ninja-Dee 👻 (@NinjaDeeLee) October 24, 2019

Robin and the rest of the Straw Hats get two new looks for the film as we not only catch them in the middle of a fun Summer adventure, but gathering at a special festival. Robin plays her usual role of doing recon and discovering what’s really going on with the mysterious festival, and it’s a great showing of what she brings to the group. Here’s hoping that Robin’s activity in the currently Wano Country arc will pick up soon too, and it results in more great cosplay like this in the future!

Funimation will be screening One Piece: Stampede in the United States with English subtitles on October 24, 29 and 31, and with an English dub on October 26 and 30. They officially describe the new film as such, “Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger’s treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger’s crew.”

The English dubbed release of the film sees many returning cast members from the anime series including Colleen Clinkenbeard, Christopher R. Sabat, Luci Christian, Eric Vale, Sonny Strait, Brina Palencia, Stephanie Young, Patrick Seitz, Ian Sinclair, Mike McFarland, Kyle Hebert, Matthew Mercer, T. Axelrod, Jonathan Brooks, Felecia Angelle, Brad Venable, DC Douglas, and Chris Rager as Blackbeard. This is especially great after getting confirmation that work will be resuming on the English dub for the main series, too.