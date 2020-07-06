One Piece to Permanently Close Tokyo Tower Attraction Amongst COVID-19 Outbreak

One Piece is one of the top series to ever come from Japan, and the Straw Hat pirates enjoy lots of perks thanks to their popularity. From stage plays to films and plenty of merchandise, One Piece can be found just about anywhere in Japan. It can even be found at Tokyo Tower as the anime has a small amusement park on the building's ground floor, but it seems it will be closing for good shortly.

The update comes from One Piece Tokyo Tower itself as the park posted an update for fans. The area has been closed for quite some time due to the outbreak of COVID-19, so there has been no cash flowing into the park. When you combine the lack of funds with maintenance costs, One Piece Tokyo Tower became a financial drain. That is why it was decided to close the park for good at the end of July.

"One Piece Tokyo Tower, which first opened on March 13, 2015, will close its historic five-year run on July 31, 2020.... We have decided it will be difficult to provide services that uphold the same standard of quality and satisfaction as before [the pandemic]," the attraction announced.

"With the safety and security of our customers and employees as a top priority, we will work hard to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the park's remaining period.... May One Piece Tokyo Tower remain in your heart forever. We look forward to your visit."

The announcement is a bit of a shocker given how popular the Tokyo Tower attraction has been, but news like this has been par for the course in light of COVID-19. The pandemic has forced all sorts of industries to shutter as restrictions on social gatherings have been put into place. A slew of theme parks in the United States have experienced this firsthand, and it seems like One Piece Tokyo Tower has chosen to close its doors for good amidst the pandemic.

HT - The Library of Ohara

