The Wano Arc Will Give Clues about One Piece’s Secret Identity

When it comes to treasure, there is one bounty that outdoes all others. For more than two decades, fans of One Piece have been left guessing about Gol D. Roger’s fabled treasure. Fans have no idea what the One Piece is, but there are a select few who do. And thanks to a recent interview, fans learned when they will find out more about the treasure.

Recently, the One Piece came up in discussion during a recent interview. The editor of One Piece Takuma Naito shared a ton of teasers about the manga’s future, and it was there he connected the treasure to Wano Country.

“Wano arc is a story which is heavily related to the final chapter of One Piece,” Naito said which fan-translator Sandman AP shared with fans.

“Wano arc is the most important arc that will be related to the biggest secret about ‘what is ONE PIECE (as a treasure)?’”

Of course, fans were plenty surprised by this reveal. Even the interviewer admitted they were shocked by the mention and asked Naito if it was okay for him to tease such a thing. However, Naito said the series’ creator Eiichiro Oda gave him permission to let the teaser slide.

Now, fans are doing their best to comb the Wano arc for clues. So far, the One Piece has not been mentioned outright, but Roger did make a brief appearance in the manga. So it seems like fans won’t want to miss a single chapter of this on-going One Piece arc!

