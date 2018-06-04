These ‘One Piece’ Tsum Tsums Are Insanely Cute

When you’re looking to make your plushy collection even more adorable, there is one thing you should look for. Over the years, Tsum Tsum has transitioned from Japan to become one of the cutest collectable brands out there, and it seems One Piece is going live with some super fluffy plushes this year.

Over on Twitter, the page for One Piece confirmed a new set of ‘Tsum Tsum’ Mugi Mugi plushes will go live. The Otedama line-up dates back to last year when Shueisha okayed a whole series of tiny Tsum Tsum plushes, but they all sold out fast. With the collection only being sold at Mugiwara Stores in Japan, collectors had to hunt online for the little buddies. Now, those fans who are interested can add bigger Tsum Tsums to their collections if they can cough up the cash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, Zoro and Sanji have been added to the Mugi Mugi line-up. The limited edition items join a larger version of Monkey D. Luffy that went on sale a few months back, and fans are clamoring over how cute the trio is when they’re together.

Of course, Luffy has on his usual straw hat, and his toothy grin is paired with his facial scare. As for Zoro, the swordsmen looks adorable with all his green fuzz, and the plush makes sure to highlight Zoro’s scars as well.

As for Sanji, his plush would not be complete without his heart eyes. With his eyebrows as swirly as ever, the blond chef looks adorable here with his little tie and patchy mustache.

If you’re wanting to add these guys to your collection, they will go on sale June 6. The items will be sold at Mugiwara Stores in Japan, so you will either have to hit up one of those locations or wait for a resale to go up online to buy one of these One Piece collectibles.

