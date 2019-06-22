One Piece Reveals Volume 93 Cover Art

One Piece’s Wano arc will soon be making its debut in the anime series next month, but the manga is reaching a new phase of this arc as many of its pieces are starting to come together. The manga is at a much different place now than fans had ever expected it to be, and this has been no more evident than in each new volume cover for the series.

Volume 93 of the series will be releasing in Japan on July 4th, and with its imminent release fans got a look at the new art gracing the cover. It’s quite a colorful look for the volume, and is full of some crucial characters. Check it out below!

Volume 93 of the series features a lot of the recent chapters from the manga, so there are some newer characters prominently taking up space on the cover. It’s a bit of a spoiler for fans who have yet to read through these events, but it also reveals many of the color schemes for these important additions. Characters like Yasuie, Queen, “Komurasaki,” O-Toko, and Hyogoro finally have colors, and each of them is quite more distinct than fans expected.

Not only this, but fans get a new look at Sanji, Luffy, and Sanji’s current statuses. Luffy’s beaten and collared look emphasize his current Sumo Inferno troubles, fans get a look at Sanji’s “Soba Mask” color scheme, and Zoro’s bloodied look highlights just how struggle Zoro has been through ever since his fight back against Wano began. But with Wano getting its anime debut soon, it won’t be too much longer until fans see these characters come to life in a much more fulfilling way.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.