One Piece Anime Shares New Look at Wano Character Designs

One Piece‘s Reverie arc is currently underway, and while fans have loved how it has shown many returning fan-favorites there is a slight underwhelming response to it considering that it has spent much of the last few weeks also featuring many flashbacks to past events of the series. You can’t help but imagine look forward to what’s coming next in the anime.

Thankfully, fans got another close look at the anime’s upcoming Wano adaptation with a few character designs for some of the Straw Hats. There’s another good look at Luffy, along with Nami and Chopper.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wano character designs. Are you ready for the greatness of Wano in the One Piece anime. pic.twitter.com/czSnLKQKZm — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 8, 2019

One Piece‘s Wano arc is reportedly set to begin in the anime this July, but that has been unconfirmed as of this writing. July might seems like a long time from now, but as the Wano arc is still building up to some sort of climactic war this will allow the manga to build up a little further before the anime officially reaches that point. So while fans might be wary of the series’ filler, at least the Wano arc will feel much fuller than Reverie.

But that’s largely because the Reverie was more of a mini-arc in the manga as well. As the Wano arc continues, it’s becoming clearer that the Reverie arc was laying the groundwork for future reveals. But first Luffy and the others have to get to good footing before all of that wildness ensues.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!