One Piece Draft Teases Yamato's Original Designs

One of the most popular characters introduced over the course of One Piece's Wano Arc is Yamato, the offspring of the villainous Kaido that took on the namesake of Kozuki Oden, the man who wanted to open the borders of the isolated nation but died as a result. While the Shonen manga is taking a break before the Final Arc arrives later this year, a new publication, "Road To Laugh Tale", has shown off a number of the original designs for Wano Country that creator Eiichiro Oda had in mind, including the offspring of the captain of the Beast Pirates.

Yamato wasn't just one of the biggest new characters introduced during the Wano Country Arc, but Kaido's offspring has become the latest addition to Luffy and his crew as the newest Straw Hat Pirate. Considering the strength that Yamato has shown over the course of this latest arc, the Straw Hats definitely have a major ace up their sleeve as they move into the final arc of One Piece. While Oda's original designs are quite different from the Yamato that we've come to know today, Eiichiro definitely had a vision in mind for the child of Kaido.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the sketches from One Piece: Road To Laugh Tale, in which Eiichiro Oda was able to show the attempts that he made to bring Yamato to life and how his designs have changed since Yamato fought against Kaido and joined the ranks of the Straw Hat Pirates:

Previous scrapped ideas of Yamato include one where Yamato was a martial-artist oni daughter. One sketch even mentions the idea of Yamato originally having had three eyes pic.twitter.com/Ltcfg3dVTp — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) July 10, 2022

While Yamato has been one of the biggest new characters introduced in the latest arc of One Piece, the denizen of Wano Country hasn't been confirmed to appear in the upcoming film of the Shonen franchise, One Piece: Red. The timeline for the film, which is set to bring back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, is still anyone's guess when it comes to the conclusion of the War For Wano. With Yamato not being confirmed to appear in the upcoming movie, we also have yet to get confirmation if the next film of the series will also feature Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation.

