‘One Punch Man’ Actor Opens Up About Garou Casting

The second season of One Punch Man is definitely one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and now news is starting to build little by little before the series officially drops.

The series released announced Hikaru Midorikawa (Android 16 and Tien in Dragon Ball Z) as the voice actor for major upcoming character, Garou, and Midorikawa is just as excited to voice the character as fans are excited to hear it.

Commenting on the announcement, Midorikawa says “While it’s an honor to get such a major role, it’s also a lot of pressure. I’ve heard that Makoto Furukawa-kun, who plays Saitama, was inspired by me to become a voice actor, so I can’t look bad in front of him…I look forward to doing my best to make Garou even more charming than before.”

Garou is one of the key pieces going forward as One Punch Man starts building to a major story line, so Midorikawa has a lot of pressure on him to succeed as such a key figure. But he’s a professional, so surely he will meet the challenge head on and deliver a great Garou.

Midorikawa will debut as the character in Volume 4 of the One-Punch Man Maji CD Drama & Song series in Japan on June 20. The anime has also announced a special “One-Punch Man Serious School Festival” event taking place on August 12 where Midorikawa will be in attendance along with returning voice actors Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa, Yuuki Kaji, Hiroki Yasumoto, Masaya Onosaka, and Toshiki Masuda.

Not only will it be handled by J.C. Staff (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) rather than Madhouse, Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) is taking over directing duties and Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director.

Illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of the series, Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famous Dragon Ball characters. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter.

Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release. His latest project is a manga adaptation of Back to the Future, which picks up after the end of the series.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.