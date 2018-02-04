This ‘One Punch Man’ Art Shows Off Saitama’s Frugal Tendencies

One Punch Man is one of the most beloved series in the anime and manga fan community because of its well written humor, well storyboarded action, and character design that easily translatable to any other art style.

Jed Henry proved that One Punch Man looks just as good if it were drawn in a traditional Japanese silk screen art style.

The art, titled “Frugal Hero,” depicts Saitama nonchalantly shopping for fruit in the grocery store while Genos is stuck on the outside fighting a tough demon. This is also reflective of the first episode of the anime series where Saitama didn’t interfere in a monster attack until the monster destroyed the store he was shopping in.

Illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of the series, Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famous Dragon Ball characters. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

VIZ Media bought the rights to distribute the manga in English, and the series was later adapted into a 12 episode anime series from Madhouse. The series first aired in Japan in 2015, and later debuted its English language broadcast on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in 2016. A second season of the series is currently in the works.