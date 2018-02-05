‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Shares ‘Back to the Future’ Manga Preview

Great Scott! It looks like things are moving along with Back to the Future‘s manga spin-off. A preview of the series was just shared on Twitter, and the sketch has fans buzzing.

Seriously, just take a look at it for yourself!

As you can see below, Yusuke Murata posted a drawing he did for his Back to the Future manga not long ago. The artist, who is best-known for illustrating One-Punch Man, shared the simple sketch without any caption. However, the drawing is pretty self-explanatory.

The black-and-white sketch shows Marty McFly and Doc Brown chilling by their ever-infamous Delorean. Marty is seen sitting on the car’s hood with a pair of sunglasses in hand and a skateboard under his feet. As for Doc Brown, the whacky scientist is sitting in the driver’s seat of the Delorean with a smile on his face.

So far, little is known about Murata’s upcoming Back to the Future series. The manga will pick up after the 1985 film, and screenwriter Bob Gale will supervise the series as it will include stories not seen in the actual movie. The manga will be published on the Japanese website Kono Manga ga Sugoi! at a yet-released date. However, Murata did say he will publish his first manga volume of Back to the Future on April 20.

This is not the first time Murata has worked with Back to the Future. Last year, the artist lent his talent to IDW’s Japanese release of Back to the Future: Untold Tales and Alternate Timelines. The illustrator drew an obi for the volume and penned a short note encouraging fans to check out the franchise. The artist has even shared doodles of Doc Brown on his Twitter page in the past.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

Are you excited for Murata’s new project? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!