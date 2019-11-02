One-Punch Man Shows Just How Strong Tatsumaki is

One-Punch Man‘s manga has been embroiled in an all-out war between the Monster and Hero Associations, and the latest wave of the series has seen the S-Class heroes make their way into the massive labyrinth of the Monster Association’s home base. This has resulted in all sorts of challenges that have tested just how strong each of these S-Class heroes actually are, but these threats have also provided far more examples of just how fearsome the heroes can actually be. This has been especially true for Tatsumaki, who has been touted as one of the strongest heroes alive.

We get a great example of this in the latest chapter of the series, which pits the Terrible Tornado against the power of the telekinetic monster Gyoro Gyoro. Even his wild telekinetic abilities, Tatsumaki doesn’t really break a sweat and defeats him with relative ease.

Chapter 105 of the series begins with the fight between the two kicking off in full. Soon after stumbling on the monster in the previous chapter, Gyoro Gyoro summons a ton of rubble and tries to trap Tatsumaki with a sphere and crush her. But as he tries to condense it and kill her, a massive explosion breaks out and Tatsumaki emerges from the scene without a scratch.

Taunting him, Tatsumaki uses some of the pieces of rubble to easily pierce through Gyoro Gyoro’s barrier and wounds the monster. Gyoro Gyoro evolves into his “true” form in order to fight her, and then uses “Super Raging Waves of Gravity” to try and crush her. Tatsumaki compliments his strength, but it’s yet another taunt as she wants him to press down on her stiff shoulder a bit more.

But she’s had enough and soon after crushes his body into a sphere. She realizes that Gyoro Gyoro has a true form that she hasn’t quite fought yet, but Gyoro Gyoro’s been threatened enough by her power that he tries to summon the Monster King Orochi to his side. This shows just how strong Tatsumaki can be fighting another telekinetic, and like Saitama, she hasn’t really needed to spend much energy in any of her fights in the series thus far. It looks like the Monster Association won’t challenge her enough to do that just yet.

You can currently see more of Tatsumaki in the second season of the series. Viz Media has licensed One-Punch Man’s second season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. You can also find the original Japanese runs of the two season series now streaming on Hulu. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

"Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of "special training," he's become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa's prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance."