‘One-Punch Man’ Creator Celebrates Season 2’s Premiere With New Sketch

One-Punch Man finally debuted the first episode of its second season earlier this week nearly four years after the end of the first season, and original series creator ONE is celebrating its premiere in a big way. After updating the original webcomic after a two year hiatus, ONE even shared another fresh celebration of the anime’s new season with a fresh new sketch.

ONE shared a sketch of the series’ wide variety of characters making an appearance over the course of the second season, and Saitama is hilariously ready to watch the first premiere of the Season 2 premiere. You can check it out below.

Though ONE himself is excited by the premiere of the series’ second season, the first episode of One-Punch Man Season 2 has drawn some divisive reactions among fans. The series has been in the midst of a major fan debate for its animation ever since it was announced that production of the series would be moving on without the staff or studio of the first season, but there have been some noticeable changes to the premiere versus the trailer.

Although the first episode did draw some major complaints, fans will still be keeping a close eye on the season as it continues. One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

