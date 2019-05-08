One-Punch Man Teases New Fubuki Fight

One-Punch Man‘s second season has officially begun the Monster Raid as the latest episode of the series saw a mass of monsters all attack at once. The various heroes of the Hero Association have been spread out as this pre-planned attack has had high level monsters popping up all over. And after teasing much of her strength in a battle against Saitama in an early episode of the season, fans will soon see more of what Fubuki, Hellish Blizzard, is capable of.

Towards the end of Season 2 Episode 5 of the series, Fubuki and her Blizzard Group prepare to take on one scantily clad monster that can also command a group of fighters should she choose.

This new monster’s name is “Monster Princess Super S” and as her very revealing, leather bound outfit and whip suggest, she is a monster who’s a super sadist. This was a fight fans of the manga run of the series were excited to see make the anime, and while there’s currently no way of knowing if it will meet those expectations, it’s an alluring fight regardless.

Super S’ main ability was teased during Episode 5, as one hero is put under her spell after she attacks him with her whip. Her whip allows her to take control of whoever she wants with a “love” stimulus and they’ll do whatever she commands. This dominatrix monster is a perfect counter to Fubuki, whose influence has helped her gather a group of individuals to fight on her behalf as well.

But while Fubuki has strong telekinetic abilities of her own, her inferiority complex with her sister Tatsumaki just may make things harder in the upcoming fight. Fubuki tends to undersell herself, but maybe this fight will be what helps her get over that inner trauma.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

