One-Punch Man Manga Hits New Sales Milestone

The story of Saitama is one of the wildest that has ever been told in the mediums of anime and manga, with One-Punch Man quickly becoming a fan-favorite thanks to its humor and hard-hitting action. Now, the series has hit a major milestone when it comes to the sales of its printed story, which was brought to life thanks to the mangaka One and his story that continues to see the Hero For Fun and his friends battle against the nefarious forces of the Monster Association.

One-Punch Man’s anime series faced some controversy among fans when the decision was made behind the scenes to switch from Madhouse studio, which created the first season of the franchise, to JC Staff, which was responsible for season two. With countless fans believing that the studio responsible for the second season weren’t able to live up to the high standards that were set by the first season’s animation house, many fans are left to wonder if JC Staff will return for a potential third season or if another animation studio will be brought in to continue the hilarious, action-packed story of Saitama and his fellow heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Manga Mogura RE shared the news that One-Punch Man currently has twenty-five million copies of its manga in circulation today, with twenty-four volumes of the manga series currently available that tell the story of a protagonist who is able to defeat nearly any foe by unleashing a single punch.

The worlds of anime and manga won’t be the only place that One-Punch Man will appear, as Sony Pictures announced in 2020 that the studio is looking to produce a live-action take on the series. With writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner brought on to bring the story to life, no casting news or release date news has been revealed as of yet, but we definitely would expect that a live-action movie would work well at boosting sales for the manga.

What do you think of One-Punch Man’s milestone manga sales? Have you been following along with the story of Saitama since the anime ended its second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Saitama.