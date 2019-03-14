‘One-Punch Man’ Artist Reimagines ‘Mob Psycho 100’

One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 are way closer than you might have ever noticed. Sure, the two anime series couldn’t be more different, but they were created by the web-comic artist ONE years ago. Now, the manga creator of One-Punch Man is showing off his esper abilities, and fans are loving how the makeover looks.

After all, there is only one person more powerful than Mob, and that would be Yusuke Murata when he’s got a pen in hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, a sketch by Murata resurfaced with fans in honor of Mob Psycho 100. These days, the show is on full blast given how well its second season is doing, and Murata proves a Mob Psycho 100 manga needs to be the next thing on Japan’s list.

As you can see above, Murata gave a black-and-white once over to his favorite characters. Mob can be seen in the back with Dimple floating above him. The kid is joined by several classmates, but the drawing is preoccupied with two specific characters up front.

To the left, fans will have a hard time overlooking Reigen. While some may find the character skeevy, this makeover turns Reigen into a bonafide hottie. This upgrade is only challenged by one other character, and that is none other than Tome. The once awkward girl looks like a young Fubuki a la One-Punch Man in this sketch, so you can see why it took fans time to figure out who Murata had drawn.

So far, there are no plans for Murata to try his hand at Mob Psycho 100, but fans are convinced the artist could handle the supernatural series. Its web-comic finished last year, but the franchise lives on in other ways. Not only will a special manga one-shot be released about Reigen soon, but Mob Psycho 100 is in the midst of its second season and gotten rave reviews so far.

So, do you think Mob Psycho 100 suits this style? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!