One-Punch Man Releases New Action-Packed Webcomic Chapter

One-Punch Man's manga is on hiatus, with artist Yusuke Murata recently announcing that he has been dealing with health issues that have pushed back the original release date of the next chapter. Shockingly enough, the story of Saitamais continuing thanks to the creator of the series, ONE, and the webcomic that started it all. Dropping a new chapter following the surprise return of the webcomic, the story is taking the opportunity to highlight characters aside from the "hero for fun" and Genos in the face of a robotic onslaught.

One of the biggest comebacks of this latest entry of the One-Punch Man webcomic is Mumen Rider, the fan-favorite character who has seemingly received a serious upgrade this time around. The bike-riding crime fighter is nowhere near the same strength level as Saitama or Genos, but his heart and determination has helped make him a shining example of the best that the crime-fighting world has to offer. One of Mumen Rider's most pivotal moments came in the form of his confrontation against the Sea King, taking place in the anime's first season. While not coming even remotely close to defeating the villain, the bicycle enthusiast was able to stand up to the sea-bound threat and take a stand despite having little to no power at his disposal.

(Photo: Madhouse & ONE)

Mumen-Punch Man

You can check out the latest chapter of One-Punch Man's webcomic, Chapter 142, here. While Saitama and Genos aren't featured in this latest entry, ONE Has developed a world of heroes that are just as interesting as the main two crime fighters that get the lion's share of attention. Needless to say, this new threat has all hands on deck from the hero community.

When it comes to the One-Punch Man manga, here is the statement that was released by artist Yusuke Murata in relation to the delay and his current health issues, "Thank you for waiting. This week's One-Punch Man chapter will be delayed. Sorry for the late notice! I was sick since the start of last month, but thanks to your support, I have recovered a lot. I will draw the manuscript again, so please wait for a bit longer,"

