One-Punch Man Cliffhanger Sets Up Genos' New Hero Crisis

One-Punch Man has kicked off a new arc of the manga with its latest chapters, but the final moments from the newest One-Punch Man chapter is setting up Genos for a new Hero Association crisis! Following all of the losses the Hero Association took during the fights against the Monster Association, the Hero Association has been spending the last few chapters trying to put everything back together. Not only have they gathered their donors into a special fort, but the hero rankings themselves have been shuffled up to help make up for all of the gaps left by the lost S-Class Heroes.

One-Punch Man has recently wrapped a smaller arc featuring Tatsumaki and Fubuki at the center of the action, and that actually sparked another major shift in the hero world. It's been revealed that a new group of heroes has started to band together in order to help who the Hero Association doesn't, and the final moments of the newest One-Punch Man chapter teases that Genos himself is going through a new crisis as this new group seems to want him to be a part of it.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One-Punch Man: Will Genos Join the New Hero Group?

One-Punch Man Chapter 182 kicks off the next major arc as the Hero Association is in active recruitment in trying to fill in all of the spaces left after the losses to the Monster Association. It's revealed that the young heroes that are being approached have in fact been approached by a different group instead. This new group doesn't like the way the Hero Association does things (as they prefer to help their rich donors rather than regular people), and now want to do things in their own fashion.

As the One-Punch Man chapter comes to an end, it's teased that Genos himself has also been approached by this new group of heroes as they have already been talking to members of the Hero Association. Genos doesn't trust the Hero Association either, but it seems like he doesn't want to go to this new group just yet because Saitama is a part of the Hero Association too. That's likely going to be a key heading into the Neo Heroes Introduction Arc moving forward.

