One-Punch Man Creator Announces Last-Minute Break

One-Punch Man is one of the most consistent series in manga. Thanks to artist Yusuke Murata, the hit superhero doesn't miss. Saitama has proven his track record time and again with few breaks to stop him, but even the most dogged artist need a break. That is why One-Punch Man has announced a last-minute break, so fans can expect Murata to return with a new release next month.

The update comes from the artist himself as Murata posted to fans on Twitter about the hiatus. It turns out the artist has been sick since the start of May, and his condition has forced him to delay the next chapter of One-Punch Man to June.

"Thank you for waiting. This week's One-Punch Man chapter will be delayed. Sorry for the late notice! I was sick since the start of last month, but thanks to your support, I have recovered a lot. I will draw the manuscript again, so please wait for a bit longer," the artist shared with fans.

As you can imagine, One-Punch Man readers were quick to wish the best to Murata because nothing is more miserable than a prolonged illness. It seems the artist is on the mend, so hopefully Murata can return to work comfortably soon. This delay does mean One-Punch Man is not releasing any new content this month, but June 2023 will see Saitama through with a new chapter.

Obviously, this upcoming release will be a big one. After all, Murata just kickstarted a new arc in the manga that web-comic fans know well. One-Punch Man is finally ready to deal with some so-called Neo Heroes as two characters just made their manga debut.

If you are not caught up with One-Punch Man, you can get ready for this new arc courtesy of Viz Media. The publisher oversees the manga's release in English, so you can find the One-Punch Man manga in stores or online through the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, One-Punch Man seasons one and two are streaming right now on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. Not long ago, reports confirmed One-Punch Man season 3 is happening, but we have not been told when the big comeback will go live.

