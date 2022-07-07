One-Punch Man Unleashes Saitama's Scariest Power in New Viral Chapter
The impossible has happened in One-Punch Man: a villain has arrived that can survive one of Saitama's "serious punches". Over the course of the action-packed anime series, the hero for fun has been desperately searching for a villain that can survive an encounter with him and it seems as though the hero killer Garou is the first to fit the bill. With Garou achieving the power of an evil god, the blows between the hero and villain are tearing reality apart, with Saitama gaining the opportunity to truly cut loose for perhaps the first time in the series.
To start, Garou had unleashed a number of punches that were able to actually knock back Saitama, with the hero for fun holding onto Genos' core at the same time. Becoming more serious with each passing second, One-Punch Man delivers an attack titled "Serious Table Flip" which destroyed the alien world that the two combatants are standing on top of. The protagonist is then able to deliver his "Omni-directional serious punch", which still isn't enough to defeat Garou, proving that the two might actually be on an even playing field. Needless to say, this latest chapter has blown fans' minds as you'll see below.
What do you think so far of the biggest fight of Saitama's career? Will Garou do the impossible and actually defeat the hero for fun? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of One-Punch Man.
Saitama The Invincible
This man is fighting with Genos's core in his hand 😭😭 He really destroyed a Moon with one hand, Garou done pissed him off 💀#OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/88GwKp3lIM— Howlxiart (@howlxiart) July 6, 2022
It Belongs In A Museum!
The new One Punch Man chapter is insane. Murata is just casually making art that belongs in museums. This isn’t even manga anymore😭 pic.twitter.com/U10uQCVbLQ— One Punch Man (@Everything_OPM) July 6, 2022
Fire
#OnePunchMan— Masked_saiyan101 (@DbsContents) July 6, 2022
SAITAMA HAS MF DONE IT. No translations yet but RAWS HAVE SHOWN HIM DOING THE “SERIOUS TABLE FLIP” SHATTERING THE PLANET THEY WERE IN😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/9BnHIbtJNp
Nuts
Chapter 167 of One Punch Man, I really don't have to say anything else raws or not this chapter was nuts #OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/XMJsbcZGPs— King Dion (@KingDio37261504) July 6, 2022
It Was Far Too Big To Be Considered A Manga
One Punch Man is not even a manga anymore😭 pic.twitter.com/skNfEJRt8E— Wictor (@Wictor2501) July 6, 2022
The Best
So,SAITAMA got teleported to a different planet in a far away galaxy by blast and his galactic team. Best ongoing manga #OnePunchMan #ワンパンマン pic.twitter.com/YolLAk2PRg— Caped Baldy (@OPMeverything) July 6, 2022
A Monster
#OnePunchMan Murata is actually a monster what the actual fuck is this😭😭😭 One Punch Man is EASILY the best manga out right now and it's not even close🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7icp20Vr9Y— Nxteee™ (@nate_gyamfi) July 6, 2022
It's So Awesome It's Confusing
What the fuck is going on in One Punch Man??? pic.twitter.com/tVFbQ5BSp1— Val ² | New acc🥀 (@notvalclover) July 6, 2022