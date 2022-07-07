One-Punch Man Unleashes Saitama's Darkest Side Yet

One-Punch Man has been around for some years now, and in that time, the series has put Saitama through a lot. If you were not keeping track, the hero has been forced to handle a number of small-time villains, and even his big battles have yet to give him much challenge. That has all changed recently thanks to Garou, and the manga's most recent chapter is delving into Saitama's dark side as such.

For those keeping up with the series, you will know One-Punch Man chapter 167 went live recently. It was there Garou and Saitama carried on their battle head to head while the hero's comrades tried to keep Earth out of the war zone. This newest chapter manages to keep the planet safe by sending Saitama and his opponent to a Jupiter moon, and it is there the hero finally lets loose.

After all, no opponent has managed to challenge Saitama quite like this before, and Garou is only getting stronger with each punch. The thrill of battle alone is enough to make Saitama a terrifying threat right now, but this fight is also a personal one for our bald crusader.

After all, Garou went too far when he obliterated Genos down to his core, and Saitama is the only thing keeping it safe. With one hand dedicated to protecting Genos, Saitama is fighting with the other, and his Serious Punches are landing something fierce. But even with this onslaught, Garou is not giving in and will gladly die before bending a knee to Saitama.

What do you make of this latest One-Punch Man chapter? Did you expect to see Saitama go off like this?