‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Reveals King’s Big Secret

One-Punch Man‘s first season ended nearly four years ago, and fans have waited a long time for the big follow up. Now that Season 2 of the series has officially debuted, fans are going to learn about more of the heroes that were not explored in the first season. The first of which is the mysterious King, who currently holds the title of world’s strongest.

But it’s made clear as soon as the new season begins that King has been hiding a major secret. He’s actually a super weak shut-in who has been taking credit for every one of Saitama’s big victories.

King is the Class S Rank 7 Hero in the Hero Association, and his look seems to emphasize that. Along with his seemingly rough exterior, he also has a strange rumbling that those around him dubbed the “King Engine” that says he’s ready to battle. When confronted with a monster who means to kill him, King runs away while pretending that he is going to come back and fight at full strength.

Hiding in a bathroom, King reveals in a monologue that he’s actually a coward who has the bad luck of always falling into monster attacks. A monster gave him his eye scar, but he was saved by Saitama that day. Saitama nonchalantly leaving his fights with monsters and King always being in the area of an attack eventually leads to King getting the credit for Saitama’s victories and eventually recruited into the Hero Association.

So while King continued to rise through the hero ranks, he’s actually been somehow getting out of any real fights. Saitama naturally figures this out soon enough, and the second season premiere teases that King is about to learn a lot more about being a real hero from Saitama.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

