One-Punch Man Villain Gouketsu Brutalizes Suiryu

While the latest installment of One-Punch Man saw the humorous fight between Garou and Watchdog Man start up, it also saw the absolute destruction of Super Fight Tournament winner Suiryu at the hands of Monster Association baddie Gouketsu. The once martial artist turned monster appeared in front of the combatants, offering them the opportunity to either become a monster themselves, or die. Suiryu attempted to fight back against the monsters present but was completely unraveled and taken apart piece by piece.

Throughout the tournament, Suiryu had been completely carefree, with an attitude of superiority against the other participants in the Super Fight. It wasn’t until Suiryu fought Saitama, and was subsequently defeated by a hip check, that the carefree fighter found himself suffering from defeat, but One-Punch Man was never out for blood. Enter Gouketsu.

When Gouketsu enters the ring with his offer, several of the other martial artists there take him up on it. Devouring the “Monster Cells” quickly, the former martial artists change into full blown monsters, only for them to be knocked down in subsequent order by Suiryu. Unfortunately for the champion of Super Fight, he’s no match for Gouketsu, who reveals that when he was human, he was in fact the first winner of the Super Fight Tournament over a decade earlier.

Suiryu tries desperately to find some weak point that Gouketsu may have but to no avail. The large monster beats down Suiryu mercilessly, changing his demeanor from that of carefree to fearing for his life, begging anyone to save him. Even the other Class-A heroes in attendance as part of the tournament find themselves completely useless in comparison to Gouketsu. After beating him within an inch of his life, Goketsu leaves Suiryu to one of the martial artists turned monster from the tournament, and things only get worse from here.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”