‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Introduces Garou

One of the biggest additions fans have been anticipating for One-Punch Man‘s second season is the “human monster” Garou. This mysterious new addition has been the main highlight of the second season’s promotional campaign, being the focus of the season’s posters and trailers before the official premiere. He’ll be up to some big things in the coming episode, and fans were introduced to him in the Season 2 premiere.

Before the season two premiere officially came to an end, fans were treated to a brief post-credits scene where Garou pumps up to begin his violent streak against the Hero Association.

In this post-credits scene, it’s revealed that Garou was one of the villains who attended the Hero Association’s meeting in which they reached out for help. Garou is looking at the sheet with all of the details of the impending apocalypse, and all he can do and smile at how fun the idea of a world ending event will be. As implied by the titled of the next episode, “The Human Monster,” he’ll be the focal point soon.

Garou gives the series a chaotic energy to the series. In the manga, he’s one of the most powerful foes the Hero Association has faced to date as his skills combined with his monstrous strength makes him a terrible foe. He’s out to tear down the entire hero world, and soon fans will be seeing just what he will do. The most anticipated fight of the season is how Saitama will match up to this infamous Garou, and if it’s anything like the manga, it certainly will be something to see.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

