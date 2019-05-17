One-Punch Man Teases Garou’s Next Hero Fight in Latest Season 2 Episode

One-Punch Man season 2‘s latest episode “The Uprising of Monsters” was mostly about the exploring the first rounds of Saitama’s “undercover” work in the Super Fights 22 martial arts tournament – even while his protege Genos was out in the streets, battling intensely to defend the city from an uprising by the Monster Association.

In the midst of all this fighting, there was one combatant noticeably absent from any of the battlefields: Garou! However, the infamous ‘Hero Killer’ did show up eventually in episode 18 – and he apparently has his next target from the Hero Association in sight!

As stated, the episode deals mostly with the Super Fights 22 tournament, where a clear distinction between the exceptional and average martial arts fighters quickly becomes apparent. Arrogant (and handsome) fighter Suiryu continues to put on a butt-whipping clinic, taking out both Lightning Max and Sneck in single blows (not unlike Saitama). The fight between Suiryu and Sneck gets a bit more depth, as the latter is pondering his own quest for greatness, only to find that fighters like Saitama and Garou easily make him look powerless and insignificant, and lamenting that weakness in face of threats like the monster uprising.

Well, Suiryu adds insult to injury by mind-screwing Sneck, telling him that while weaklings like him have to worry about things like the Monsters, “The Strong” will always prevail. As Suiryu is breaking down that hard fact, we get a quick montage of the strongest characters in One-Punch Man (Saitama, Garou, Terrible Tornado) at their current locations. Saitama is hilariously on the toilet; Tornado is cleaning up the monster threat; and Garou is stalking prey, as usual. As we see in a teasing image, Garou has finally caught up to his next target: the S-Class no. 12 hero, Watchdog Man!

The scene is a funny callback to episode 16, after Garou got accidentally KO’d by Saitama. Dazed and confused by his concussion, the “Human Monster” revisited the hero fanboy in the park he’s befriended, and saw two S-Class heroes, Metal Bat and Watchdog Man. Well, episode 17 already gave us Garou’s epic fight with Metal Bat, which ended with the hero’s little sister breaking up the fight. Garou let the feud go (he clearly has a soft spot for kids) and instead went off to find Watchdog Man – which he apparently now has.

Watchdog Man may seem mild-mannered with his deadpan demeanour, but he’s at S-Class level for a reason! The hero has immense strength, speed and reflexes – plus the attributes of a dog (smell, hearing, territory marking). that’s all to say that he won’t be a simple pushover: Garou is going to have bring his A-Game!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.