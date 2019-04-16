‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2’s Latest Episode Shows a Saitama vs. Sonic Rematch

The one-sided rivalry between Saitama and Speed-o’-Sound Sonic raged on during the latest episode of One-Punch Man, as the unbeatable hero finally took the spikey-haired swordsman “seriously” for the first time in the series.

Sonic tried to approach Saitama’s apartment at the beginning of the episode for another fight, only to get detected by Genos before he arrived. Genos offered to fight Sonic instead, and the two began to clash offscreen why Saitama was confronted by Class B hero Hellish Blizzard. The two wound up fighting after Saitama denied Blizzard’s offer to join her faction. Right before Saitama could deal the finishing blow, the pair were interrupted by Sonic and Genos’ fight.

Genos tried to end the fight by using his new ultimate attack, Incineration Cannons, maximum intensity, but Saitama knocked him out before he could deliver the blast so the neighborhood wouldn’t be destroyed. Saitama thought the fight was beneath Genos, but told Sonic he would take him seriously this time because he won’t let their “rivalry” go.

Sonic unleashed his ultimate technique, an after-image move titled Tenfold Funeral that caused him to create 10 clone images. Saitama broke out an after-image move of his own, Killer Move: Serious Series, Serious Sideways Jumps. The mere shock waves from the move stopped Sonic in his tracks, destroying the other clones while knocking him out.

“I did some sideways jumps, but went too far,” Saitama said with a blank look on his face. The scene cut with Sonic unconscious on the ground with Genos speculating if the attack had killed him.

One-Punch Man Season 2’s Japanese sub airs weekly on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

